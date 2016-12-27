Home » Society, Sullivan » Sullivan Senior Center Menus

Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

Wed.- Swiss steak with diced tomato sauce over buttered noodles, glazed baby carrots, baby lima beans, tropical fruit cup, dinner roll.

Thurs.- Sloppy Joe with Sandwich buns, baked potato fries, California vegetables, fresh fruit, pistachio pudding dessert.

Fri.- Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, creamed spinach, cranberry apple sauce, bread, whole grain cookie.

Mon. – Center closed for New Year Holiday.

Tues.- Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, Mandarin oranges, whole-grain cookie, bread.

Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.