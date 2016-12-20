Home » Sports » Sullivan Rallies, But Falls Short Against St. James

By Ryan Storz

Sullivan scored 14 points in the final two minutes of Thursday night’s Peoples Bank Holiday Classic semifinal, but the rally fell a point short.

Clare Shetley converted a three-point play with 0.6 seconds left, but it wouldn’t be enough in a 56-55 loss for the Eagles.

Sullivan trailed by 13 points late in the final period before McKenna McCoy kicked off the late burst. McCoy’s 3-pointer with 1:51 remaining cut St. James’ lead down to 54-44.

The Tigers were unable to handle a furious defensive effort from Sullivan and committed four turnovers on six possessions inside those last two minutes.

Had it not been for Devin Fuhring’s two free throws with 1:08 remaining, Thursday’s game may have had a different result.

Fuhring delivered in nearly every category Thursday. She led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. She grabbed eight rebounds and recorded four steals while dishing two assists.

Kenzie Guese added 16 points for St. James, which was making its debut in the Holiday Classic.

Shetley had 19 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.

She was mostly unstoppable inside the arc, shooting 7-9.

McCoy had a season-high 14 points, which was boosted by four 3-pointers.

Bria Jones added nine points and Jenna Lochner scored six points and led Sullivan with five assists.

Mallory Shetley scored four points and Katie Creek had three.

Sullivan led briefly in the first quarter when Lochner became trapped well outside the arc and zipped a pass to Clare Shetley for a wide-open basket.

That put Sullivan up 6-5, but Quinn Paulus hit back-to-back 3-pointers that had Sullivan chasing the Tigers for the rest of the game.

Creek tied it 13-13 on a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go in the first quarter. A three-point play by Fuhring with six seconds left gave St. James the advantage.

Fuhring would help the Tigers open up a double-digit lead in the second quarter. She hit back-to-back 3’s to give St. James a 27-18 lead, then Savanna Riccetti’s basket with three minutes left put the Tigers up 29-18.

McCoy helped make the deficit a bit more manageable with a couple of 3-pointers, whittling it down to 31-24 with 1:53 remaining. Guese scored the next four points for St. James to re-establish a double-digit lead.

Shetley knocked down a corner trey with 52 seconds left that sent the Eagles trailing 35-27 into the break.

St. James led by as many as 13 in the third quarter and 46-35 at its conclusion. Sullivan got the deficit back down to seven on a jumper by Lochner, making it 46-39.

Neither team was able to find the net over the next few possessions.

Fuhring took matters into her own hands and isolated her way through the Sullivan defense for another three-point play with 3:23 to go. St. James led 50-39. After a long jumper by Lochner, St. James would get the next four points to go up 54-41.

Sullivan then made their move, but it was too late. Trailing 56-44, Jones dribbled through a St. James press for a layup.

St. James turned the ball over, which led to another basket for Clare Shetley. The Tigers turned the ball over again and Shetley buried one of two free throws with 22 seconds remaining to cut St. James’ lead down to 56-49.

St. James turned the ball over on a third straight possession, this time giving way to a McCoy 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining. St. James finally took care of the ball, but Guese was only able to hit one free throw with six seconds to go.

Her second miss allowed Clare Shetley to get the rebound and go the length of the court for a three-point play with under a second left. She hit the free throw, but St. James got a successful inbound pass to run out the clock and advance to the championship game.