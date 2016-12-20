Home » School » Sullivan Primary School

Beginning on Feb. 3, 2017 the Sullivan Primary School is excited to be offering pre-k screenings on the first Friday of each month. Teachers will be available from 8-11 to screen your child. If you have a child ages 3-5, who has not been screened with the DIAL-4, please contact our Process Coordinator, Wendy Turnbough, at 573-468-5171 ext. 4146, to schedule a time. We look forward to working with you and your child!