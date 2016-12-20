Lunch With Leaders. On Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 we had our “Lunch With Leaders”. Austin and Tobey were able to have lunch with our Principal, Mrs. Carey and our Assistant Principal, Mrs. Booker. Each week we have one kindergarten and one first grade class choose a student that they feel deserves this special treat. Students must show good behavior, follow directions and be a hard worker. We appreciate Cracker Barrel donating lunch for us.
Star Leaders: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Cierra and Andrew were able to call home and tell their families about what an awesome job they have been doing in school! Mrs. Carey and Mrs. Booker are proud to have the opportunity to speak with families about their kids.
Beginning on Feb. 3, 2017 the Sullivan Primary School is excited to be offering pre-k screenings on the first Friday of each month. Teachers will be available from 8-11 to screen your child. If you have a child ages 3-5, who has not been screened with the DIAL-4, please contact our Process Coordinator, Wendy Turnbough, at 573-468-5171 ext. 4146, to schedule a time. We look forward to working with you and your child!