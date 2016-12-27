Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Reports

The Sullivan Police Department made 11 arrests for the week of December 21, through December 25, in the City of Sullivan.

Those arrested were:

Dec. 21; Michael E. Reams, 26, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while intoxicated. Reams was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 21; Tanner W. Thompson, 19, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged littering and possession of a controlled substance. Thompson was later released on a court summons.

Dec. 21; Andrew W. Hittler, 36, was arrested one a Franklin County warrant for possession of heroin and a Maryland Heights warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of narcotics equipment possession.

Hittler was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 22; Carl R. Daugherty Jr., 38, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of no insurance, Franklin County warrant for failure to appear on the charge of traffic violations, bond $700, and a Rolla Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no insurance, bond $129.

Daugherty was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 22; Desire K. Knorr, 21, was arrested for alleged shoplifting. Knorr was held and released on a court summons.

Dec. 22; Levi E. Taylor, 19, was arrested on a Washington County warrant for alleged burglary in the second degree and held in the Sullivan Jail on $75,000 bond.

Dec. 22; Kyle B. Broadway, 19, Sullivan, was arrested by Sullivan Police on the charge of alleged shoplifting. Broadway was released on a court summons.

Dec. 22; Gary T. Pennington, 31, was arrested on two Franklin County warrants for failure to appear in court on the original charges of traffic violations. Pennington was released after posting bond.

Dec. 23; Flyod W. Kitchen Jr., 29, Leasburg, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Wal-Mart, 350 Park Ridge Dr. Kitchen was released on a court summons.

Dec. 23; Amanda M. Haegele, 28, was arrested for alleged shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, while in a jail. Haegele was also wanted on a Rolla Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no insurance.

Haegele was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 24; Christopher Hutchens, 36, was arrested on a Phelps County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of receiving stolen property.

Hutchens was held in the Sullivan Jail.