Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Reports

The Sullivan Police Department made ten arrests for the week of December 12 through December 17.

This weeks arrests were:

Dec. 12; Johanna N. Hicks, 18, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Was-Mart, 350 Park Ridge Dr. Hicks was held and released on a court summons.

Dec. 13; Edward M. Bentrup, 46, was arrested for an alleged exparte violation. Bentrup was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 13; Dallen W. Ausbrooks, 29, was arrested for a probation/parole violation. Ausbrooks was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 13; Kimberly D. Walton, 30, was arrested for a alleged possession of a controlled substance. Walton was held and released on a court summons.

Dec. 14; Easter M. Gann, 39, Licking, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Was-Mart. Gann was held and released on a court summons.

Dec. 14; Jay A. Gann, 40, Licking was arrested for alleged driving while revoked. Gann was held and released on a court summons.

Dec. 16; Anthony D. Tucker, 32, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged shoplifting at Sullivan Was-Mart. Tucker was released on a court summons.

Dec. 17; Taressa A. Bell, 19, was arrested for alleged dshoplifting at Fas-Trip, 727 West Springfield Rd. Bell was held and released on a court summons. Dec. 17; Jonathan A. Zimmermannm 36, was arrested for alleged driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle. Zimmermann was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 17; Dean A. Walthers, 24, Dupo, Illinois, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of assault and Sullivan charges of alleged unlawful use of a illegal weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walthers was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Dec. 17; Felicia K. Wood, 46, Belle, was arrested on a Gasconade County warrant for speeding. Wood was held in the Sullivan Jail.