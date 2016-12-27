Home » Editorial » Sullivan Middle School Commended

Dear Editor,

This correspondence is in regards to the exceptional athletic event hosted by Sullivan Middle School for the boys 7th and 8th grade basketball game held on Dec. 6, 2016.

I would personally welcome the opportunity to commend Sullivan Middle School Staff and Players for the impeccable display of sportsmanship and social responsibility I have ever seen at a Middle School Interscholastic event. As a proud parent of a Waynesville School District Student-Athlete, it gives me a great deal of pleasure acknowledging a job well done at the Middle School level.

Over the past two years, and my son being a 3-sport (football, basketball, track & field) athlete for Waynesville Middle School, we’ve traveled all over the region including Springfield, Jefferson City and Columbia for Interscholastic events. So I must say, we’ve had our share of experiences at other venues. NEVER before have we witnessed the game day preparation, execution and commitment to social responsibility that Sullivan Middle School displayed on that evening. Everything from the National Anthem, game day brochures, concessions, team introductions, and the school band. Not to mention, we we’re shown to our seats by students from the direction of the staff member in charge of admissions. It seemed that no detail was overlooked no matter how small.

In short, I’d like to say hats off to Sullivan Middle School for its efforts and dictation to professionalism and setting an exemplary standard for Interscholastic Sports.

Best Regards,

Antoine Toran