Sullivan Elementary School – Wheel Of Character

Students at SES have been showing good character all year long. Each student started the year with a blue punch card where they had to earn six punches for going above and beyond what is expected of them. Once a student fills their punch card, they get to spin the Wheel of Character and they get two red punch cards to fill up (12 punches). Once they fill up their red card, they spin again and get three green punch card, and so on with four orange and five yellow cards. So far this year, there have been 207 students fill up their blue cards, 29 students fill up their red cards, and two students fill up their green cards. Great job to all students who have spun the Wheel of Character!