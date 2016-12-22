Home » Latest News » Steelville Man Faces Five Additional Child Pornography Charges

A Steelville man who already faces one count of sexually exploiting a minor and five counts of possessing child pornography has been hit with five additional charges.

The South Central Missouri Computer Task Force said it found child pornography images and videos on seven digital devices belonging to Furman E. Radford, 62. More than 6,800 images and 104 videos depicting children, some under the age of 2, engaged in a sexual act were recovered.

Previous version from Sept. 15:

A Steelville man faces five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexually exploiting a minor after an investigation led to authorities discovering he had allegedly molested a relative and took videos of it.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Furman E. Radford, 61. Radford’s bond has been set for sexually exploiting a minor at $387,000 and $50,000 for the five counts of child pornography.

Authorities recovered more than 100 images of nude female children, a video of an adolescent female dancing and posing nude and a video of Radford allegedly molesting a victim.