Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Allison. I am the daughter of Lisa and Matt Dace. I have one brother named Derek and one sister named Nicole. At Spring Bluff, I have participated in band, basketball, and scholar bowl. Mostly, I will miss the small classes and how everyone almost knows everyone in the school.

My favorite memory while at Spring Bluff is going to the Missouri State Penitentiary in 7th grade. My favorite things to do outside of school are playing softball and being with my friends and family. In high school I am looking forward to meeting new people, and after graduating, I plan on going to college.

Spring Bluff is proud of Allison’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing her achieve even greater things in the future.