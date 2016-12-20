Home » School » Spring Bluff Pirates – Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Donovan. My parents are Kyle and Natalie. I have one sibling, and that’s a little brother named Spencer. Outside of school I have fun doing things like playing football and playing video games. I also like to hangout with my friends and watch hockey.

I’m going to miss having recess at Spring Bluff, and I’m also going to miss the teachers. The teachers are one of my favorite things about Spring Bluff, and I’m really going to miss Ms. Blanton because she let us take naps, and I already miss that. I have participated in a lot at Spring Bluff activities such as scholar bowl, basketball, science club, STUCO, drama, band, and choir. I’m looking forward to just about everything in high school except all the homework, of course. After high school, I am going to college for sure, but after that, as of right now, I don’t know but I’m excited to see where I end up.

Spring Bluff is proud of Donovan’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing him achieve even greater things in the future.