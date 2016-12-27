Home » Obituaries » Robert L. ‘Bob’ Sego

Robert L. “Bob” Sego of Washington, MO, formerly of Cuba, was born Monday, February 23, 1931 at Cuba, MO, to the union of Leslie and Virginia (Nee: Meyers) Sego and went home to be with The Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Washington, MO at the age of 85 years.

Bob proudly served in the United States Navy from 14 July 1948 till 19 June 1952. He earned the Navy Occupation Service Medal, the China Service Medal and he served on the U.S.S. Helena.

Bob worked as a welder for Echo Supply in Cuba for several years, then he was an American Family Insurance Agent for six years and then he returned and retired from Echo Supply after many years of dedicated service. Bob was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of Cuba.

Bob has been happily married to Lucille Schumer Taylor for the last thirty-six years.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball. In his younger years, he played basketball and he boxed while in the Navy. Bob loved to tell stories about being in the Navy. What Bob truly loved most in life was spending time with his family and friends.

Bob was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, step-father, step-grandfather, step-great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law and friend of many. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Virginia Sego; one son Peter Sego; two step-daughters Iris Shane and Elaine Sexton; one step-son Bradley Taylor; one brother William Sego; and other family and friends.

Those who are left to treasure his memory and to continue his legacy are his wife Lucille Sego of Washington; one daughter Christina Sego of Sullivan; step-daughter Gail and husband Robert “Bob” Engemann of Washington, MO; special grandson PFC Jordan Sego (who is currently stationed in Arizona) and Zak Sego of Leasburg; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; one brother Pete and wife Marie Sego of Cuba; step-son-in-law Jim Shane of Cuba; like a step daughter-in-law Lisa Cunningham of Cuba; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation was held Tuesday, December 20, 2016 from 9:30 till 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Church, 415 W. School Street, Cuba.

A Celebration of Mass was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 415 W. School Street, Cuba, with Father Rich Boever as officiant.

Interment, prayers and full military honors will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Cuba, MO.

The Mizell Funeral Home of Cuba is honored to be serving the Sego family.