Do you have an outstanding, caring, family physician in your community that deserves the title “Missouri Family Physician of the Year”? The Missouri Academy of Family Physicians (MAFP) supports over 1,200 active members in the workforce-doing extraordinary things every day. You know them, and we would like to acknowledge them. MAFP is now seeking nominations for this prestigious award. Nominate your family physician or a family physician that you know for our next Missouri Family Physician of the Year Award. The deadline for nominations is Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

Nominations may be made by the public, as well as by physicians. A Nomination Form explaining why you feel this person deserves the Family Physician of the Year Award must be completed and submitted by the deadline. Include a description of what characteristics make this family physician stand out among his/her colleagues.

Please visit www.mo-afp.org for complete information about the judging criteria, eligibility requirements, limitations, and the nomination and selection process. If you are not sure if your physician meets the eligibility requirements, call 573-635-0830 or email: office@mo-afp.org.

Founded in 1947, the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians is a non-profit professional medical association of more than 2,400 physicians, residents, and medical students across the state and is headquartered in Jefferson City. MAFP is dedicated to optimizing the health of patients, families, and communities of Missouri through patient care, advocacy, education, and research.