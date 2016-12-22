Home » Latest News » Local Internet-Based Morning Show Hits Milestone

The Bill & Jim In The Morning program will hit a milestone with the broadcast of their 100th episode this Friday morning, December 23rd.

A pioneer program, the Bill & Jim In The Morning was the idea of Sullivan Independent columnist and reporter, as well as area businessman Bill Little, as well as Sullivan Independent News Editor Jim Bartle and began broadcasting this past summer via the (then) newly-available FaceBook LIVE medium.

While FaceBook LIVE was initially created to allow users the ability to perform live broadcasts of short video clips from their smartphones, both Little and Bartle saw a different opportunity; both reaching back to their earlier career roots as radio broadcasters and putting together the very first, fully-independent live-broadcast daily show on the world’s largest social media site.

“With 1.65-Billion FaceBook users worldwide,” said Little in a recent interview, “the potential for continued growth will always exist and we’ve enjoyed a lot of growth already. It’s exciting as it is, but we have plans to broaden our reach as we’re currently putting together deals to stretch across multiple media outlets. Our fingers are crossed, but the fact is that we’re having a lot of fun…the popularity of the show is fantastic because it keeps it going, but I think we’d both still do the show if we were just standing there talking to one another! It’s been a blast for both of us to get back to our broadcasting roots!”

Not only does the program air live in the morning, but their FaceBook page retains all of the previous shows, (including the current day’s episode), which are available to watch in their entirety anytime day or night, just moments after the live broadcast wraps up each morning.

The Bill & Jim In The Morning broadcast is owned and operated by Bill & Jim Show, LLC; a locally-owned business and broadcasts each weekday morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. from studios in West Sullivan. You can find it on FaceBook at www.FaceBook.com/BillAndJimInTheMorning. The 100th episode will serve as a Christmas weekend kickoff celebration/Christmas party and will air this Friday morning at 6 a.m. Central time.