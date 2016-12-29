Home » Latest News » Man Arrested After Being Stuck In Hay Bale

A man wanted on active warrants was arrested Tuesday after he fell through a loft in a barn and got stuck in a hay bale.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said William W. Schoeneman, 28, is charged with probation violation.

Schoeneman was arrested near the 4400 block of Plum Ford Road in Sullivan.

According to the sheriff’s office, Schoeneman got into an argument with his parents over not returning their vehicle. His parents called the sheriff’s office and Schoeneman fled since he had outstanding warrants. Schoeneman said he went into a barn and fell through the loft. He then became stuck in a bale.

St. Clair fire and ambulance responded to assist in removing Schoeneman from the bale.