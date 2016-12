Home » Sullivan » Fidelity Employees Team Up To Provide Winter Coats To Local Children In Need

Fidelity employees at two locations teamed up recently to provide winter coats to local children who need them. The Sullivan helpdesk collected 24 coats and Rolla Business Office collected 10 for distribution through local schools. The coat drive idea came from technician Rose Hunter as part of helpdesk’s Culture Committee Great Idea Board.