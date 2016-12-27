Home » Editorial » Du Kum Inn Is Extraordinary

Dear Editor,

I live in Madison Wisconsin and in 2014 spent Christmas in Arkansas. On the way, my husband and I stayed overnight in the lovely city of Sullivan and ate breakfast at the Du Kum Inn. They had little calendars with lovely scenes for each month by their cash register and I picked up two for 2015, sending one to my elderly friend in San Diego, CA and keeping one for myself. My friend, Ramona, truly loved the calendar so much, so she wanted one for 2016, and once again, my husband and I were traveling to Arkansas and stopped by the Du Kum Inn, ate lunch, and again picked up a lovely calendar.

This year, however, we are not traveling to Arkansas, so I telephoned the Du Kum Inn and asked if they could send me two little wall calendars with the lovely pictures for 2017, because once again, my elderly friend, who is now 87 years old, wanted one. Without hesitation, the friendly woman who answered my phone call said yes, and within a week, two calendars arrived in my mailbox, with the mailing envelope and the postage paid by the Du Kum Inn. So thank you, you generous and welcoming folks at the Du Kum Inn. Know that next time we are on our way to Arkansas, we will stop in.

May your holidays be merry,

Judy Braham