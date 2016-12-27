Home » Obituaries » Doris E. Rohrer

Doris E. Rohrer, of Cuba, MO, was born to the union of Oliver and Ruth (Tayloe) Downes on March 27, 1921 in Bourbon, MO, and left from this life on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at The Arbors at Victorian Place in Cuba, MO, at the age of 95 years.

On June 17, 1945, Doris married Quentin Rohrer at Owensville, Missouri. There were three children born to this union, V. Kenneth, Elizabeth Ruth and Jahn D. (J.D.). Doris and Quentin celebrated 56 years together on June 17, 2001.

Doris earned her Bachelor degree in Education from Washington University in St. Louis. She retired from the Crawford County R-1 School District, after many years of teaching the students at the Bourbon Elementary School. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Bourbon. She enjoyed going to the Cuba Senior Center, playing cards, reading and gardening.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Ruth (Tayloe) Downes; husband Quentin S. Rohrer; one brother Ervin and wife, Effie Downes; one sister Marie and husband, Normal “Turk” Gibson.

Those who are left to treasure her memory and to continue her legacy are her three children Kenneth Rohrer of Farmington, Missouri, Elizabeth and husband, Robert Irvine of Valrico, Florida, J.D. and wife, Cynthia Rohrer of Cuba, Missouri; six grandchildren Matthew and wife, Kristin Rohrer of Springfield, Missouri, Dr. Ann Rohrer and husband, Dr. Jason Woods of Montgomery, Ohio, Dr. Samuel R. and wife, Alicia Rohrer of Cummings, Georgia, Jana and husband Jason Graffi of Springfield, Missouri, Tyler and wife Joanne Field of Naples, Florida, Erin and husband Scott Knipp of Valrico, Florida; eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.

Visitation was held on Sunday, December 18, 2016 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Mizell Funeral Home 904 W. Washington St. Cuba, Missouri.

Funeral service were held on Monday, December 19, 2016 11 a.m. at Mizell Funeral Home with Pastor Mary Avizenis, officiating.

Interment will follow at Bourbon Cemetery, Bourbon, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Cuba Senior Center, Cuba Ministerial Alliance or First United Methodist Church of Bourbon.

The Mizell Funeral Home of Cuba is honored to be serving the Rohrer family.