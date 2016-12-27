Home » Bourbon » District Needs More Substitute Teachers

By Ryan Storz

Bourbon school board members learned Dec. 15 that the district is in need of more substitute teachers.

Dawn Roberts of the Bourbon Teachers Association told the board it’s the group’s biggest concern and there is a small list to pull from.

Superintendent Patricia Thompson said she sent out a survey to other districts in the south central region to find a way to expand the district’s roster.

The survey had a variety of items on it and Thompson said she was hoping to receive them all back by Christmas break. “I will say for the first part of the year, we’ve had long-term sub needs,” she said. “We’re pulling people from the sub list that have needed to stay in the classroom for a long period of time.”

Board member Kelli Rapp asked Roberts if the teachers association has come up with any suggestions.

Roberts said they have discussed pay and the price of a background check.

“If we’re not comparable to other districts…they will go somewhere else,” she said. “Another concern I’ve heard was that (prospective teachers) have to pay $50 for a background check.” Roberts said there are other districts willing to cover the background check and even though Bourbon will accept it, a teacher might already be working so much at another district they won’t take work here.

Board member John Craig said he would be hesitant to pay for the background check. “You pay that and they never work here,” he said. Craig said finding more subs is something the board has to accomplish.

“It’s like the bus drivers,” he said “We tried to make it more presentable for bus drivers, and we still can’t seem to find anybody. We need more information and do something to draw them in.”

Roberts said she had heard during that school week that two classes had to be combined to cover for a teacher that was out.

“From my personal parent standpoint…my child is not getting their needs met because two classes are being combined into one class,” she said.

Board member Marty de la Torre suggested the district look at students at East Central College with enough credit hours to sub.

The district is advertising a “help wanted” for substitute teachers and bus drivers on its homepage: www.warhawks.k12.mo.us.