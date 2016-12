Home » Sullivan » City Will Dissolve Municipal Court

The Bourbon Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to dissolve the city’s municipal court by a 3-0 vote.

Ward 2 Alderman Mike Manwarren was unable to attend due to job obligations.

January should be the final month of the court’s existence. To shut it down, the board must pass an ordinance at its next meeting.

