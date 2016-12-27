Home » Obituaries » Charles A. Hedberg

Charles (Charlie) A. Hedberg, 83, of Centralia died Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, Columbia. He was born April 20, 1933, in Monroe City, the son of Otis Guy and Ellen Hedberg. Charles was a graduate of Monroe City High School. He served in the U.S. Army, and after military service he married his high school sweetheart, Janann Roland of Rensselaer, on Dec. 12, 1954. He later enrolled in linotype school at the University of Missouri, Columbia, through the G.I. Bill.

This educational experience became the start of nearly a half-century of his career in the printing and publishing business. Over several years, Charles was a typesetter for Western Printing in Hannibal, Hannibal Courier-Post, Monroe City News, Von Hoffman Press in Jefferson City and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. After gaining experience in the field, Charles, along with Janann, bought the Monroe City News. After about eight years, they decided to sell the newspaper and they moved to Sedalia where he worked in sales for two years.

In 1973, the Hedbergs purchased the Guard Printing & Publishing Company (Centralia Fireside Guard) and, eventually, bought the Sturgeon and Hallsville newspapers. The Guard, during their 34 years of ownership, received 86 Missouri Press Association awards and was named the best weekly newspaper in the state of Missouri in 1982. Charles was president of the Missouri Press Association in 1987. Through the years, he was involved with numerous organizations. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Centralia.

Survivors are his wife of 62 years, Janann; one son, Jeff (Dawn) Hedberg of Camdenton; one daughter, Jan (Keith) Schneider of St. Charles; six grandchildren: Rachael (Tom) Marler of Columbia; Greg (Hilary) Hedberg of Thompson; Jamie Schneider of St. Charles; Suzanne (Ray) Finlay of Elizabeth City, NC; Joseph (Abbey) Schneider and Jacob Schneider of St. Charles; four great-grandchildren: Gradon, Annalee and Graham Hedberg of Thompson and Lila Rae Finlay of Elizabeth City, NC; and one sister, Dorothy Haeffner of St. Louis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold Hedberg and Otis Gene Hedberg; and two sisters, Catherine Cain and Hulda Powers.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 22, 9-11 a.m. and the memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. The visitation and memorial service will be at the First Baptist Church, 101 South Collier Street, Centralia. Interment will be at Olivet Cemetery, Center.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, Centralia. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Garner Funeral Home & Chapel, Monroe City.