Carl Ernest Hardecke, Jr., age 96, of Strafford passed away peacefully Friday, December 9, 2016 in Springfield, MO.

Carl was born August 26, 1920 in Sullivan, MO to Carl Ernest, Sr. and Bertha Wilhemina Hardecke (nee Brueseke). He was a graduate of Sullivan High School. Carl served in the United States Army during World War II. He was united in marriage to Maxine Louise Bartlett on April 27, 1956 in Los Angeles, CA. He worked for DeWitt Assoc., as a heavy equipment operator, retiring in 1984. His true passion was farming, he enjoyed working with his cattle.

Survivors include his five children, Carlene Gaddy and husband, Brian of Broken Arrow, OK, Merle Hardecke and wife, Mandy, Strafford, Donna Rost and husband, Anthony, Strafford, Darrell Hardecke and Kimberly Summers, Springfield, Bart Hardecke and wife, Carol, Springfield; six grandchildren, Benjamin Gaddy and wife, Jennifer, Daniel Gaddy, Nick Hardecke, Keith Hardecke, Amy Rost, and Darren Hardecke; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Maxine Hardecke; his parents, Carl Sr. and Bertha Hardecke; three brothers, Warren Hardecke, Tracy Hardecke, and Alvin Hardecke.

The family received friends, on Sunday, December 11, 2016 from 3-5 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home East.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, December 12, 2016 at 1 p.m. in Greenlawn Funeral Home-East Springfield 3540 East Seminole Springfield, MO 65809, with burial following at Bass Chapel Cemetery in Fair Grove, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3250 S. National Springfield, MO 65807. Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home East.