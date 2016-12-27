Home » Obituaries » Bro. Jimmie Lee Jorden

Bro. Jimmie Lee Jorden, of Villa Ridge, MO, departed this life at his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on December 17, 2016, having reached the age of eighty-one years, five months and twenty-two days.

Bro. Jorden was born in Grandin, MO, on June 25, 1935, son of Abel Smith Jorden and Thelma Lulu Jorden nee Rodgers. On April 19, 1958, he was united in marriage to Eunice Faye Hayes and six children came to bless this union. This past April Bro. Jorden and Eunice celebrated fifty-eight years of marriage.

Bro. Jorden is survived by his wife, Eunice Jorden of Villa Ridge, MO; by one son, Jimmie Daryl Jorden, known to all as Daryl, and wife, Betty, of Bourbon, MO; by four daughters, Peggy Miller and husband, Raymon, of Dittmer, MO, Patricia Click and husband, Leonard, of St. Clair, MO, Joyce Hayes of Hartville, MO and Jeanene Jorden of Villa Ridge; by five grandchildren, Renee Keen and husband, Paul, of New Haven, MO, Bruce Miller of St. Louis, MO, Andrew Hayes of Springfield, MO, Michelle DeLong and husband, Bryon, of Hazelwood, MO, and Leonard Click II and fiancée, Amber Tharp, of St. Clair, MO; by two great-grandsons, Aydan Keen and Tytus DeLong; by brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Bro. Jorden was preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Thelma Jorden; by one son, Timothy E. Jorden; by his brother, Ronald E. Jorden, and by his son-in-law, Tom Hayes.

Bro. Jorden was pastor of the First United Pentecostal Church in St. Clair, MO, for twenty-seven years, beginning in 1975 and retiring in 2002. He faithfully served his congregation and knew many people in the area. He was a member and retiree of the United Pentecostal Church International, where he was a Missouri District Board Member for 10 years, and was currently a member of Apostolic Life Pentecostal Church in Washington, MO. He also participated in the Senior Life Church in Hillsboro, MO. Bro. Jorden loved reading his bible and sharing the gospel. His greatest joy was showing someone their way to the Lord. Bro. Jorden was a talented musician and he loved playing his acoustic guitar. He often spent time at the Westgate music store in Sullivan, MO. He passed his love of music on to his children and they often sang together. Bro. Jorden had a very loving and forgiving nature and he knew no stranger. He had a special place in his heart for his family and the love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, MO, with the Rev. Daniel E. Keck Jr. and the Rev. Rudy Theissen officiating. Interment was in Crestview Memorial Park near St. Clair, MO. Memorials may be made to the family.