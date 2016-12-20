Home » Sullivan » Brides, Grooms, Mothers, and Friends…

The most beautiful day in your life deserves the most planning.

Are you planning your wedding and don’t know where to begin? Feeling a little overwhelmed by your wedding to-do list? Attending a bridal show is the best place for the busy bride to get started.

The Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting, “An Elegant Affair,” Wedding & Special Events Expo on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

“Weddings have moved beyond the basics. These days’ families look forward to a wedding that’s truly memorable, extravagant and encompasses the luxuries of life while still staying within budget and bridal shows can really save the bride money and time,” said Cindy Milstead, Sullivan Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. Bridal expos offer brides and grooms the opportunity to meet with local wedding vendors such as photographers, videographers, entertainers and DJs, caterers, travel agents, bakers and florists – all at one time and under one roof.

Not only do you get to meet with the traditional vendors at the Expo, “You will also find the smaller, independent craftsmen who can provide creative and original touches to your wedding or special event, like jewelry, soaps, chocolates, invitations and gift giving ideas,” stated Tina Cook, Chairperson for the event.

Bridal expos are not just full of great ideas, they are a party!

Guests get to sample wedding reception cuisine, cakes, and edible favors.

The expo will be showcasing a wedding gown fashion show featuring dresses from Mimi’s Bridal & Boutique, entertainers and DJ’s showcasing their talents with live music.” Cook added, “And there are many chances to win over $1,300 in door prizes including a Wedding Dress.”

The “An Elegant Affair” Wedding & Special Events Expo event will be held from 12-3:30 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 1000 Acid Mine Road, Sullivan. Admission is $5, Brides get in FREE. Vendors are also obviously available for corporate functions, anniversary celebrations and the like, so it just makes sense to offer this opportunity to attendees that day,” says Cook.

Vendor spaces are still available. Contact the Sullivan Chamber of Commerce for more information at 573-468-3314.