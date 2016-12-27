Home » Obituaries » Birdie Eldridge

Services for Birdie May Whitworth Eldridge, age 91, of Sullivan, were held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan with Pastor Harold Harrison and Pastor Derik Ruble officiating. Interment to follow in Bourbon Cemetery, Bourbon, MO.

Visitation was from 4:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan.

Birdie May Whitworth was born on September 23, 1925 to the late James L. and Clara M. (Sohn) Whitworth at St. Clair, MO. She was united in marriage to James L. Eldridge on April 18, 1947 and they were blessed with six children; Brenda, Annie, Sher, Peggy, James “Bo” and Paul. Birdie was a homemaker, and she enjoyed raising and caring for her large family. After her husband James passed away in 1967, Birdie moved her children back to Sullivan to be with her family. In 1980, she moved to the Sullivan senior apartments where she loved tending her rose bushes. She also won the best Christmas decorated yard several times, which she was very proud of. Birdie was described as a very classy lady. She loved to sing and dance with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. She also enjoyed playing games including; Yahtzee, Aggravation, Canasta, Ones and Fives and building houses of cards with the grandkids. Birdie was a Christian and she enjoyed reading her Bible. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Bourbon, MO. She will be missed by her large family and many friends.

She is survived by her children; Annie Boyer of Bourbon, Sher Hardy of Sullivan and Peggy Love and husband, Charlie, of Sullivan, Paul Eldridge of Sullivan, daughter-in-law; Laurie Eldridge of Gibson, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; Kendra (Jeremy) Todd, Tara (Mike) Wilson, James Eldridge, Syndie (Callen) Calloway, Scarlett (David) Windle, James (Laurie) Boyer, Phillina (Nathan) Jarvis, Michael Hardy, C. J. (Jennifer) Love and Dustin (Jennifer) Love; 20 great-grandchildren; Zoe Hardy, Kassidy (Aaron) Shelton, Brendan Shelton, Elissa, Katie, Pierce, Liam, Ty, Kody and Destiny Love, David Windle II, Anna Windle, Justyce (Jacob) Jarvis, Nathan Jarvis, Jr., Nevaeh, Cainan and Charis Calloway, Ambriel and Jennessa Wilson and Addison Todd; four great-great-grandchildren; Eli Meister, David Windle III, Mia Torres and Dale May Windle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Along with her parents and husband, James, Birdie was preceded in death by her daughter; Brenda Koenemann, son; James “Bo” Eldridge, three sons-in-law; Dale Boyer, Jim Hardy and Karl Koenemann, two brothers; Arthur and Luther Whitworth, sister; Joyce McGowen, sister-in-law, Mabel Whitworth, and special friend; Raymond Cobine also known as Poppy Ray.

Birdie passed away Friday, December 16, 2016 at Meramec Nursing Center in Sullivan surrounded by her family.

Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan, MO.